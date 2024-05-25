In a grudge rematch, Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) avenged his loss to former undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) taking a twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Taylor and Catterall fought 27 months ago in Glasgow, Scotland, with Taylor winning a controversial split decision. This time, it was another close fight with both fighters digging deep and having their moments. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 116-113 for Catterall.
* * *
Unbeaten cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (9-0, 7 KOs) knocked out Ellis Zorro (17-2, 7 KOs) in the eighth round to win the vacant British title. A right hand laid out Zorro at 2:59. Zorro was kayoed in one round by current world champion Jai Opetaia in his previous fight.
Unbeaten welterweight Paddy Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs) stopped former top ten contender Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) in round nine to retain the WBA Continental title. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage at :32.
Lightweight Gary Cully (18-1, 10 KOs) outpointed former European champion Francesco Patera (29-5, 11 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 98-92.
The right man won, but two judges having Taylor only winning 3 rounds is wild.
Why does it feel like every single fight nowadays have down right awful score cards? Even when the right man wins the scorecards are terrible.
I had it 8-4 for Cat. JT was brave but had no issues at all, Cat won it. JT has declined but his bravery was on display.
7/ 5 for Catterall.
Neither Catterall nor Taylor established clear dominance. Could’ve been declared a draw, but I respect the decision of the judges here.
I had it a draw, but will have to look at the punch stat numbers on the first two rounds, as I gave taylor the 2nd and third, , and 7th through 10. If anyone though deerved the win it was Catterall I could see him winning 7-5. Even the one card, 7-4-1. I wonder which round he had even.
Just saw the punch stat numbers, and Taylor outlanded Catteral in the 2nd by 2, and landed more power shots also. Also kind of shocked that they had them both land 16 a piece in the 12th, a round I gave to Catteral. Great match though, and I appreciated the respect that they showed each other at the end.
Poor Zorro, he was doing so much better than against Opetaia, and still got knocked out
– I didn’t score it but it was a good fight.