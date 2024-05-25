In a grudge rematch, Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) avenged his loss to former undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) taking a twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Taylor and Catterall fought 27 months ago in Glasgow, Scotland, with Taylor winning a controversial split decision. This time, it was another close fight with both fighters digging deep and having their moments. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, 116-113 for Catterall.

* * *

Unbeaten cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (9-0, 7 KOs) knocked out Ellis Zorro (17-2, 7 KOs) in the eighth round to win the vacant British title. A right hand laid out Zorro at 2:59. Zorro was kayoed in one round by current world champion Jai Opetaia in his previous fight.

Unbeaten welterweight Paddy Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs) stopped former top ten contender Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) in round nine to retain the WBA Continental title. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage at :32.

Lightweight Gary Cully (18-1, 10 KOs) outpointed former European champion Francesco Patera (29-5, 11 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 98-92.