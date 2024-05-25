By Robert Coster

In Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, former WBA interim light heavyweight champion Felix “Mangu” Valera stepped back into ring action against fellow countryman Andy Perez but in the cruiserweight division. Valera (23-5, 20 KOs) leveled Perez (20-15, 15 KOs) with a vicious, right-hand body blow in just two rounds.

“I feel really good at that weight,” declared Valera, “I’m ready to fight the best.”

Other results on the nine-bout card:

Misael Vasquez (17-4-1, 15 KOs) won by TKO in 5 rounds vs Jairo Burgos (5-7, 3 KOs) in a wild shootout that had the crowd on its feet, 130lbs

Anyelo Munoz (19-39, 11 KOs) won by split decision over 6 rounds vs Kevin Figaro (9-8, 7 KOs) in the jr Lighweight class, also an action packed war.

Promoters: Domini Boxing and Shuan Boxing Promotion

Venue: Pina Acevedo Gymnasium, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic