Middleweight “Super Bad” Vlad Panin (19-1, 11 KOs) scored a second round KO over former two-division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-9-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the River Cree Resort Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In round two, Panin dropped Alexander with a short left hand. Alexander got up, argued that the punch was behind the head, then took a knee. At that point the fight was immediately halted. Time was 1:52. Five straight losses now for the 37-year-old Alexander, whose last W came in 2017.
Definitely sounds like somebody who shouldn’t still be fighting.
What is he still doing fighting, had a good run what seems like many moons ago. Guess he needs the money
Replace “the great” with “the shot” ,please ?