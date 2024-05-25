Middleweight “Super Bad” Vlad Panin (19-1, 11 KOs) scored a second round KO over former two-division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-9-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the River Cree Resort Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In round two, Panin dropped Alexander with a short left hand. Alexander got up, argued that the punch was behind the head, then took a knee. At that point the fight was immediately halted. Time was 1:52. Five straight losses now for the 37-year-old Alexander, whose last W came in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...