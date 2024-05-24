Former WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence “The Sauce” Okolie (20-1, 15 KOs) destroyed and dethroned previously undefeated WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski (15-1, 14 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland. The 6’5 Okolie dropped the 38-year-old Rozanski three times in the first stanza to end it! Time was 2:55.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
He listened to his trainer and didn’t waste any time doing it. Congratulations, Lawrence.
Rozanski just looked horrible. Old, out of shape and clumsy. He had no business in there and he was a reigning world champion.
Anyone know why this fight is being called a KO and not a TKO? The referee waved off the fight after giving an 8 count…
Announcer and Boxrec both say KO.