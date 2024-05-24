Okolie KOs Rozanski in 1, wins WBC bridger belt Former WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence “The Sauce” Okolie (20-1, 15 KOs) destroyed and dethroned previously undefeated WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski (15-1, 14 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland. The 6’5 Okolie dropped the 38-year-old Rozanski three times in the first stanza to end it! Time was 2:55. Mbilli, Heffron make weight Like this: Like Loading...

