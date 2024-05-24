Mbilli, Heffron make weight Christian Mbilli 166.7 vs. Mark Heffron 167.3

(WBA International/WBC Continental Americas super middleweight titles)



Arslanbek Makhmudov 263.8 vs. Miljan Rovcanin 236.2



Mehmet Unal 177.5 vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr 175.8

Wilkens Mathieu 171 vs. Przemyslaw Gorgon 170.8

Christopher Guerrero 147.5 vs. Kenny Larson 148.6

Moreno Fendero 163.8 vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla 163.4

Alexandre Gaumont 159.5 vs. Santiago Fernandez 159.6

Jhon Orobio 134.5 vs. Arturo Torres Gonzalez 134.6 Venue: Gervais Auto Center, Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

