Fundora-Spence in the works WBC/WBO super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora will reportedly defend against Errol Spence Jr. in October. According to ESPN, the bout would take place in Spence's hoemtown of Dallas, possibly at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. The event would be an Amazon Prime PPV.

