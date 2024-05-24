WBC/WBO super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora will reportedly defend against Errol Spence Jr. in October. According to ESPN, the bout would take place in Spence’s hoemtown of Dallas, possibly at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. The event would be an Amazon Prime PPV.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
As far as I’m concerned Spence is an afterthought.
Well you’re dumb then, congrats.
One of the best fighters in the world is an “after thought” because he got embarrassed by THEE best fighter in the world!!!
come on, he squeaked by Porter. That is his level. When he ran into real opposition, he lost.
Good move for Spence. I don’t think Fundora has the firepower to keep Spence at by, but he can definitely outwork him. All the questions will be answered in terms of how a rematch with Bud would have gone at 154. I expect Spence to win which will set up a great fight against Tim, unless there’s a rematch clause with The towering inferno.
This fight says nothing about how a Crawford rematch will go. Crawford is the best boxer in the world and he has Spence’s number. 99 times out of 100 Crawford wins vs Spence.
Jay, you got it right except one thing. The monster inoue is the pound for pound the best. Crawford is like #2 or like #1(A).
I hope Spence has great medical insurance because he’s gonna need it once Fundora destroys him.
You are so consistent with your awful takes. I cant remember a time when you didn’t comment something so incredibly dumb.
If they’re both at their best, I think Spence wins this fight and I don’t think it’s very close – but Spence at his best may be long gone.
Spence as a boxer is no longer the Spence he once was. Sad but true.
Maybe not a good fight for Spence to take….notice that fights will be announced then after awhile…the fights are cancelled or the opponent changes….Spence has a lot to lose…Might be a good idea of Spence takes a tuneup fight before this fight just for a barometer….cause a loss … especially one that is really bad would be costly for Spence….don’t see this fight taking place now…
And Spence did exactly what to get this title shot??????????????
Gotta love Fundora and how he goes from one tough fight to another. He’s gonna give Spence a lot of problems.
Spence has Bain damage; Fundora by KO = more brain damage.. lol
It’s interesting to say the least. Spence has always said he would never take a tune up. I wouldn’t diminish his win against porter. Porter was at his best. The porter that fought Crawford was not taking training seriously and that’s according to his own father/trainer. Porter was still doing his ringside gig when he should have been in the gym. I’m not taking away this win from Crawford either, I just think they each fought two different versions. I still think Crawford destroys Spence again, but maybe it’s a better fight at 154. I believe fundora gives anyone a problem with his size except maybe a true heavyweight or anyone similar in height.