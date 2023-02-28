Heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) promises that “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) will feel his power when the pair collide at London’s Copper Box Arena on April 15, live on ESPN+ and BT Sport. Joyce is renowned for walking through heavy fire without flinching, but Zhang warns that if Joyce thinks he can take punishment in this fight, it would be a risky strategy.
“Joe Joyce has good punch resistance but he has never felt Chinese power,” proclaimed the 39-year-old Zhang.
Joyce and Zhang will trade bombs with Joyce’s WBO interim heavyweight title at stake, with the pair fighting for the right to challenge for the full world championship, currently held by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Joyce gonna win imo, probably inside the distance. I doubt that Zhang can take the heat the full 12 rounds.
Jocye is still a bit slow, but does a lot of things right.
We don’t know if Joyce can take the heat. Zhang hit just as hard. Zhang got robbed against Hrgovic!! Zhang will win
Joyce KO 7
We must take the “Chinese Power” seriously.
Zhang fires a warning shot LMAO.
– Give him credit for his pride.
– They’ll have no problems trying to find each other.
– Should be a good fight while it lasts.
No one, with the exception of Zhang himself, was expecting the fight he put against Hrgovic, so, I won’t be surprised to see the same thing this time. Joyce should win this fight, but won’t be easy because Zhang is very durable and has an immense heart