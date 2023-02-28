Heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) promises that “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) will feel his power when the pair collide at London’s Copper Box Arena on April 15, live on ESPN+ and BT Sport. Joyce is renowned for walking through heavy fire without flinching, but Zhang warns that if Joyce thinks he can take punishment in this fight, it would be a risky strategy.

“Joe Joyce has good punch resistance but he has never felt Chinese power,” proclaimed the 39-year-old Zhang.

Joyce and Zhang will trade bombs with Joyce’s WBO interim heavyweight title at stake, with the pair fighting for the right to challenge for the full world championship, currently held by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.