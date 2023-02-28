Rivalta Boxing (Henry Rivalta) presents its first event of 2023 featuring three title fights this Friday. The show will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel near the Miami Airport & Convention Center in Miami, Florida. The main event will have popular local heavyweight favorite Anthony Martinez (14-2, 13 KOs) of Miami versus former world title challenger Santander Silgado Gelez (32-14, 26 KOs) of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds and the NABA Silver title is on the line.

The undercard will feature several Cuban-born fighters with extensive amateur backgrounds.

Super bantamweight Viictor Abreu (2-0, 1 KO) , a Cuban National Team member from Cienfuegos, Cuba, will face Cristian Perez (10-6, 7 KOs) of Venezuela in a ten round bout with the WBA Gold belt at stake.

Heavyweight Nestor Santana (1-0, 1 KO), a Cuban National Team member with 147 amateur fights from Cienfuegos, Cuba. The 6’6 265-pound Santana takes on Marcus Maulding (3-5, 3 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan in a six round bout.

In a battle of heavyweight giants, 6’6 former Cuban national team member Fernando Cuza (1-0, o KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten 6’5 William Vandervier (1-0, 1 KO) of South Dakota.

Super welterweight Yordan Barrera (1-0, 0 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba, takes a huge step up facing veteran Winston Campos (33-9-6, 19 KOs) of Nicaragua in a ten round bout with the WBA Fedlatin title at stake. Barrera is the first fighter to challenge for this title with only one professional fight. A victory would make him eligible for a world ranking by the WBA. The 6’3 southpaw Barrera was a highly decorated amateur with 250 amateur fights.

Cuban Olympian Billy Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) faces Richard Morales (1-6) in a six round flyweight bout.

Highly decorated amateur Brayan Leon (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled for a six round light heavyweight bout vs TBA. Leon is managed by renowned manager Tony Gonzalez.

Also on the card will be the debut of 19-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez a former junior Olympics winner.

The event can be seen on FITE TV.