February 28, 2023
Boxing News

Rivalta Boxing returns Friday

Rivalta Boxing (Henry Rivalta) presents its first event of 2023 featuring three title fights this Friday. The show will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel near the Miami Airport & Convention Center in Miami, Florida. The main event will have popular local heavyweight favorite Anthony Martinez (14-2, 13 KOs) of Miami versus former world title challenger Santander Silgado Gelez (32-14, 26 KOs) of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds and the NABA Silver title is on the line.

The undercard will feature several Cuban-born fighters with extensive amateur backgrounds.

Super bantamweight Viictor Abreu (2-0, 1 KO) , a Cuban National Team member from Cienfuegos, Cuba, will face Cristian Perez (10-6, 7 KOs) of Venezuela in a ten round bout with the WBA Gold belt at stake.

Heavyweight Nestor Santana (1-0, 1 KO), a Cuban National Team member with 147 amateur fights from Cienfuegos, Cuba. The 6’6 265-pound Santana takes on Marcus Maulding (3-5, 3 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan in a six round bout.

In a battle of heavyweight giants, 6’6 former Cuban national team member Fernando Cuza (1-0, o KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten 6’5 William Vandervier (1-0, 1 KO) of South Dakota.

Super welterweight Yordan Barrera (1-0, 0 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba, takes a huge step up facing veteran Winston Campos (33-9-6, 19 KOs) of Nicaragua in a ten round bout with the WBA Fedlatin title at stake. Barrera is the first fighter to challenge for this title with only one professional fight. A victory would make him eligible for a world ranking by the WBA. The 6’3 southpaw Barrera was a highly decorated amateur with 250 amateur fights.

Cuban Olympian Billy Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) faces Richard Morales (1-6) in a six round flyweight bout.

Highly decorated amateur Brayan Leon (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled for a six round light heavyweight bout vs TBA. Leon is managed by renowned manager Tony Gonzalez.

Also on the card will be the debut of 19-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez a former junior Olympics winner.

The event can be seen on FITE TV.

Fernando Paramo passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>