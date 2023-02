By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report the passing over the weekend of our friend and colleague Fernando Paramo, an iconic multifaceted journalist from Los Angeles. P├íramo had been a journalist, commentator, narrator, reporter, publicist, promoter and a great passionate fan of boxing. He was a regular at LA’s Olympic Auditorium, Sports Arena and The Forum in Inglewood. He was closely involved in Julio Cesar Chavez’s career from the beginning and they maintained good communication. Rest in peace.