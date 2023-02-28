By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the Philly legend, Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins, and discussed the SuperFight between Ryan “KingRy” Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis slated for April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on Showtime PPV. Hopkins shared his thoughts on the Paul-Fury showdown and Badou Jack winning his third division title this past weekend in Saudi Arabia. He discussed Vergil Ortiz Jr. upcoming fight with Eimantas Stanionis on Sat, April 29 in Arlington, TX, streamed via DAZN and his hope for Spence-Crawford sooner than later with Ortiz fighting the winner and much more in this exclusive interview.

_