Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, April 8, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Anderson-Arias will be the co-feature to the WBC lightweight title eliminator between Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino. Anderson said, “This is the kind of fight I’ve been waiting for, a big fight between two undefeated heavyweights. I’m excited to once again be fighting on the same card as Shakur Stevenson. Don’t miss this fight. April 8 is going to a special night in Newark.”

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) will face his stiffest challenge in the 10-round lightweight televised opener against former world title challenger Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs).

Stevenson-Yoshino, Anderson-Arias, and Davis-Yigit will be broadcast live on ESPN.