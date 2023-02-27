Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder Saturday, April 8, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Anderson-Arias will be the co-feature to the WBC lightweight title eliminator between Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino. Anderson said, “This is the kind of fight I’ve been waiting for, a big fight between two undefeated heavyweights. I’m excited to once again be fighting on the same card as Shakur Stevenson. Don’t miss this fight. April 8 is going to a special night in Newark.”
U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) will face his stiffest challenge in the 10-round lightweight televised opener against former world title challenger Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs).
Stevenson-Yoshino, Anderson-Arias, and Davis-Yigit will be broadcast live on ESPN.
Props to both heavyweights for putting there undefeated records on the line.
Soft puncher with no real wins on his ledger. Should be another good showcase for Anderson
Thank you, ESPN. I’m tired of PPV.
Anderson is a future champ. The kid has skills.
Arias is on the small side (the WBC has him ranked 5th at bridgerweight), but he can fight and, at least on paper, he should be Anderson’s best opponent.
Jared Anderson is the most exciting young heavyweight prospect out there up against his toughest assignment.
Whew…thank goodness…real boxing…good card in Brick City.