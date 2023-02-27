Golden Boy wins WBO mini-fly purse bid The rescheduled WBO purse bid for the WBO mini-flyweight mandatory clash between world champion Melvin Jerusalem and #1 contender Oscar Collazo took place t oday at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Golden Boy/Cotto Promotions bid $152,000 to win the right to promote the fight. Kameda Promotions bid $101,000. The Jerusalem-Collazo clash is scheduled to take place May 27 with possible locations including San Juan, Los Angeles, or Dallas. Unbeaten heavyweights collide Tommy Fury: If he wants a rematch, bring it on Like this: Like Loading...

