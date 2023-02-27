The rescheduled WBO purse bid for the WBO mini-flyweight mandatory clash between world champion Melvin Jerusalem and #1 contender Oscar Collazo took place t oday at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Golden Boy/Cotto Promotions bid $152,000 to win the right to promote the fight. Kameda Promotions bid $101,000. The Jerusalem-Collazo clash is scheduled to take place May 27 with possible locations including San Juan, Los Angeles, or Dallas.
Mini-flyweight WTF?
Collazo is a talented boxer with a stellar amateur pedigree, with only 6 pro fights he is ready to begin the takeover of the mini flyweight division, first step is facing Melvin Jerusalem, who upset a solid champion Masataka Taniguchi. This is an excellent matchup that promises to be exciting, I expect a Collazo win by UD
Colazo is a decent and talented lil fighter. This should be good and action packed.
I’m thinking Jerusalem should be favored in this one because of how he won his title, but this should be an excellent fight. I’d love for Collazo to win, however, and get to fight Erick Rosa somewhere down the line.