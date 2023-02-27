Tommy Fury: “For the past two years, this is all that has consumed my life. Broken rib. Denied access. Everybody thought I was running scared. Tonight, I made my own legacy. I am Tommy Fury. All through these past two years, I had a dream and a vision that I would win this fight. And no one believed me. Now I can stand up and everybody can take note. It’s my first main event at 23 years old. I had pressure on my shoulders, and I came through…I’m only going to get stronger, and I’m only going to get bigger. There were a lot of nerves going into that fight, but I override that. If he wants a rematch, bring it on.”
Jake Paul: “All respect to Tommy. He won. Don’t judge me by my wins. Judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight. It was a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice. So, it is what it is. I’ve already won in life, man. I’ve already won in every single way. I have an amazing family. Amazing friends. Amazing work ethic. I’ve made it farther than I ever thought I would.”
No big deal Paul. Take a week off for every round you were scheduled. Then comeback even better.
Take a day off for every round. Not a week for every round. Siri voice text mistakes
The rematch I would like….Matias vs Ponce two top 10 fighters had only a handful of comments yesterday it was a jem and fight of the year candidate. Over 60 comments and houndreds of replies and likes for this fight. Sad indeed.
sure, why not…but it seems Jake Paul will need to improve, if the outcome is to be any different
tommy fury is just another caleb plant
Jake Paul did what many others couldn’t and he made good money and he put the two best women boxers on a huge platform.