YouTube boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) finally faced a “real boxer” for the first time and came up short against undefeated Tommy “TNT” Fury (9-0, 4 KOs), losing by eight round split decision on Sunday night at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury stayed at long range and utilized the jab. Paul concentrated on power shots, often missing wildly. When in close, the fighters usually clinched. Paul was deducted a point in round five for hitting behind the head. Fury was deducted a point for holding in round six. Paul dropped Fury with a jab in round eight, but it was too little too late. Scores were 75-74 Paul, 76-73, 76-73 Fury.

With the win, Fury earned a WBC ranking in the cruiserweight division. Paul has a rematch clause and he stated after the fight that he will 100% use it.