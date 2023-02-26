Badou Jack stops Makabu for WBC cruiser title 39-year-old former two-division world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper” (28-3-3, 17 KOs) outboxed, battered and dethroned WBC cruiserweight champion Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) getting a twelfth round TKO on Sunday night at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jack dropped Makabu in round four and continually beat Makabu to the punch. Jack dropped Makabu again in round eleven and finished him with a barrage of punches in round twelve. Time was :54. Jack is now a three-division world champion. Tommy Fury derails Jake Paul train Undercard Results from Saudi Arabia Like this: Like Loading...

