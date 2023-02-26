February 26, 2023
Boxing Results

Badou Jack stops Makabu for WBC cruiser title

12a4541
Photo: Skill Challenge Entertainment

39-year-old former two-division world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper” (28-3-3, 17 KOs) outboxed, battered and dethroned WBC cruiserweight champion Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) getting a twelfth round TKO on Sunday night at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jack dropped Makabu in round four and continually beat Makabu to the punch. Jack dropped Makabu again in round eleven and finished him with a barrage of punches in round twelve. Time was :54. Jack is now a three-division world champion.

Tommy Fury derails Jake Paul train
Undercard Results from Saudi Arabia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • Yeah, I was having issues, too. I managed to catch the important parts, but I had to restart it a bunch of times

      Reply

    • Bonehead comment. What is your claim to fame Darin? Wait I know the answer… Arm chair 12 pack warrior…

      Reply

      • Doesn’t matter what my claim to fame is sport. In fact I hope Badou wins the Bridgerweight title next so I can call him the weakest 4 division champion this side of Adrian Broner

        Reply

        • regardless hes a 3 weight division World Champion theres been alot worse world champions then this guy

          Reply

  • Not bad – A three-division world champion and maybe you can call that a hat trick.

    The better boxer won.

    Well done Badou Jack. Hats off!

    Reply

  • I live in Sweden, i will let the world know, before this fight, there was not 1 line written about this match in all the national papers. 5 mins. after he won, he is now being recognized as Swedish in the Expressen.. Although he was Born and raised in Stockholm and has a Swedish mother.

    Reply

  • Never would have thought that the guy who got destroyed in one round by Derek Edwards would end up three time, three weight world champion like Jack has. A wonderful career he has had.
    ….anyone else constantly make the mistake of calling Badou ‘Beau Jack’ or just me?????

    Reply

    • well thats part of the problem with todays fans and fighters just because you lose doesnt mean you cant come back and be a champion this is why todays fighters dont want to take risk because they want to protect their records

      Reply

  • The day is drawing near where the highest majority of pugilists called ‘multi-division world champion’ will be recognized as acronym ‘belt collectors.’ Whereupon, their feats will be as important as [ in Boxiana ] as a cassette player in vehicles today or Bernie Madoff to investment securities. Additionally, the 12Rounds era will looked upon and reminiscent of a time when Fistiana was abandoned on a mountain top [ by notable Pugilists and longstanding invested insiders ] awaiting for Gladiatorial integrity and honour ], to properly airlift Fistiana from such a nonsensical duration.
    ©️Coach Hilario 2023

    Reply

  • Thought this guy was done years ago, not bad still managing to win titles at 39. Remember that forehead cut, bout as nasty as it gets

    Reply

  • I’ll give Badou Jack credit, he put on a solid performance, but Makabu shouldn’t have even been champion, as Thabiso Mchunu was robbed against him last January.

    Reply

  • I believe Jack is the only fighter to win major world titles at super middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight. That’s not a bad distinction at all.

    Reply
    • >