Due to an undisclosed injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions have announced that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Had to be a significant injury to postpone a fight three months out. That’s the biggest money fight, so I’m sure they’ll get it back together; I am wondering though if Taylor takes a fight before that now.
There is another big fight I think being scheduled for that day. I just cannot remember who at the moment.
guess its not that big if you can’t remember.
LOL! Good point…maybe it will either come to me or I will hear of it again. I just remember hearing that they were proposing a fight for May 20 and it surprised me because of Taylor Serrano. Perhaps old age is settling in! LOL!
I recall reading about a possible date of May 20 for Haney vs Loma
Was that the one you might be thinking about
I think Haney – Loma maybe?
I think it may have been Haney – Lomo. They spoke with Haney at the Paul-Fury fight and he may have said something. I am normally sharper on these things but I admit I slept through the undercard. Luckily I woke up for the Jack – Makabu as that was the one I wanted to see. Yes Cameron is coming off that big victory over McCaskill and Baumgardner has a big following, a big punch, and a big personality. She may have to tone down the trash talking in Ireland! Lol!
You know I think I would like to see Baumgardner step in there in place of Serrano!
Oh hell yes! Baumgardner, Chantelle Cameron. Either one would be just fine.
Hit the nail on the head again, Lucie. I was thinking the same thing – 3 months out must be something bad.
Yeah Gary definitely. Something sounds broken or torn or something.
OH NO!!! I’m shattered!! I was so looking forward to women’s boxing. Damn… now what am I going to do that day?? Oh I know, I’ll go grocery shopping! That’s more exciting than women’s boxing.
What kind of injury postpones a fight nearly 3 months in advance?