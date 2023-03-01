The IBF has officially ordered Melvin “Melo” Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) and Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) to fight for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The #2 ranked Rodriguez and the #4 ranked Lopez are the highest availble ranked contenders in the IBF bantamweight world rankings. The winner will be the IBF bantamweight world champion. The IBF has ordered both teams to immediately begin negotiations to be concluded by March 28, 2023.

Lopez manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) is elated about the news. “I am extremely happy for Melvin. I know that he is going to be ready for this opportunity. Well-deserved opportunity” stated Ramirez.