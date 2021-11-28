Unbeaten 6’6 heavyweight Zhilei “The Big Bang” Zhang (23-0-1, 18 KOs) scored a second round TKO over journeyman Craig Lewis (14-5-1 8 KOs) on Saturday night on the Lopez-Kambosos undercard at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Zhang, 38, dropped Lewis twice in round two and the bout was stopped. Time was 2:10.

Unbeaten featherweight Raymond Ford (10-0-1, 6 KOs) dominated and stopped Felix Caraballo (13-4-2 9 KOs) in round eight. The ref waved it off at 2:10.

Other Results:

Ramla Ali W4 Isela Vera (super bantamweight)

Christina Cruz W6 Maryguenn Vellinga (flyweight)

Anthony Herrera TKO2 Jonathan Herrera (bantamweight)