By Jeff Zimmerman at triadside

Featherweight boxer Harry Gigliotti (9-3, 3 KOs) squeaked out a super competitive split decision against MMA fighter Jacob Thrall (6-5-1) in the opening bout Saturday night of the new Triad Combat as part of Triller Fight Club at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, to win the first fight of their inaugural launch.

Both guys went toe to toe from the opening bell in a back and forth first round. Thrall opened up round two and landed a big overhand right and left to the body on Gigliotti before Gigliotti tossed Thrall out of the triangle ring temporarily. By the third round, Thrall was switching stances from southpaw and orthodox as both guys were swinging wide and hoping to end the fight with one big punch. After a brief poke to Thrall’s eye, Gigliotti used good distance as he landed a solid uppercut and a hook to the head. In an all out 5th and final round, Thrall and Gigliotti once again swung for the fences as the bell sounded.

The scores read 48-47 twice for Gigliotti and 48-47 for Thrall as Gigliotti won the first ever fight in Triad Combat and put Team Shannon up 3-0. The team concept is led by Team Captain’s, former UFC and MMA superstar Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and on the boxing side, former heavyweight champ Shannon Briggs best known for his “Let’s Go Champ” catchphrase.

TRIAD COMBAT is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters. The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.