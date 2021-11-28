In a clash for the vacant IBF super featherweight title, Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 28 KOs) won a brutal twelve round unanimous decision over Azinga Fuzile (15-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in the Lopez-Kambosos co-feature at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ogawa dropped Fuzile hard in round five, but Fuzile survived. Ogawa dropped Fuzile twice in round twelve to punctuate a 115-110, 115-110, 114-111 victory.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Dropped him 3 times, won at least 9 rounds and a judge had it 114-111. Where do they find these people?
Ogawa won this huge, not even close, the scoring and the commentating were very biased against him. Should’ve been stopped in the 12th.
Ring announcer needs to lose the hair
130 not 122