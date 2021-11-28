Ogawa punishes Fuzile, wins IBF 130lb title In a clash for the vacant IBF super featherweight title, Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 28 KOs) won a brutal twelve round unanimous decision over Azinga Fuzile (15-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in the Lopez-Kambosos co-feature at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ogawa dropped Fuzile hard in round five, but Fuzile survived. Ogawa dropped Fuzile twice in round twelve to punctuate a 115-110, 115-110, 114-111 victory. Results from Las Vegas Pulev crushes Mir in Triad fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

