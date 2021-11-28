Unbeaten super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Eduardo Baez (20-2-2, 7 KOs) in the Fulton-Figueroa co-feature on Saturday night inside Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 98-92.

Unbeaten bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KOs) had his hands full with Alexandro Santiago (24-3-5, 13 KOs). It was all out war for ten rounds with Russell taking a razor-thin majority decision. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.