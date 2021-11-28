In a huge upset, George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo ‘The Takeover’ Lopez (16-1 12 KOs) and seized his WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC franchise on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kambosos dropped Lopez with a big right hand at the end of round one and largely outboxed Lopez until round nine, which Lopez clearly won. Lopez knocked down Kambosos in round ten, but Kambosos survived. Kambosos rebounded in round eleven. In the end, scores were 115-111, 115-112 Kambosos, 114-113 Lopez.