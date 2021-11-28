In an action-packed super bantamweight unification clash, undefeated WBO champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) took a twelve round majority decision over previously unbeaten WBC champion Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night inside Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

It was rock’em, sock’em robots as both boxers traded punches non-stop the entire fight. It was Figueroa’s activity (1,060 punches thrown) against Fulton’s accuracy (37% connect rate) and judges scored it 114-114, 116-112, 116-112 for Fulton. Rematch please.