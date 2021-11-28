In an action-packed super bantamweight unification clash, undefeated WBO champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) took a twelve round majority decision over previously unbeaten WBC champion Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night inside Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
It was rock’em, sock’em robots as both boxers traded punches non-stop the entire fight. It was Figueroa’s activity (1,060 punches thrown) against Fulton’s accuracy (37% connect rate) and judges scored it 114-114, 116-112, 116-112 for Fulton. Rematch please.
Close fight I thought Figueroa edged it out but it could have been a draw. No way Fulton won by that wide of Margin
Can’t wait to hear a bunch of commenters say, “Figueroa was robbed!” In reality it was a very close fight that could have gone either way.
BS! At best in a different universe, a draw! The two 116-112 judges should be shot and pissed on! Judging like this makes boxing a joke!
Shot AND pissed on?! Damn
Brandon is a machine. Fulton landed some good clean punches but Figueroa imposed his will IMO and wouldn’t be denied. I thought he won 7-5 but a draw would have been ok. 8-4 Fulton? Come on.
wow all I can say is subpar judges sorry Figueroa and santiago
I had it a draw but 116-112 is ridiculous. I could see 115-113 either way. Scores like that diminishes what was actually a really good fight
the best way to overcome hurt feelings by whomever was going to lose this close decision would be by accepting a rematch ( or trilogy ) . As for me, I’ll want to watch THIS fight again just to see if I trust my own scoring ….. it was that close.
If there was ever was a fight to score a draw this was itFulton’s accuracy was very good! Figueora imposed his will and punch output was crazyRematch Please
Draw would have been acceptable. 7-5 I could see. But 8-4 ? Come on
The 116-112 scoring was not cool.
Anyhow, this was a very close fight. It appears Fulton, Jr.’s (Fulton) cleaner looking shots had more eye appeal than Figueroa’s pressure, physical inside fighting and body punching. Fulton hit a huge Figueroa with the kitchen sink, but Figueroa kept attacking with his granite chin. At 126, Figueroa really needs to work on his jab more and try to tighten his defense/balance.
Too bad a rematch may not occur because Figueroa realizes he has to move to the next weight class. I guess Fulton may fight Aleem. I am not sure what Rios and Roman are doing for 2022.