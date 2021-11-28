“Helluva fighter, but I won tonight man. Everybody knows that,” stated former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after being dethroned by George Kambosos Saturday night.

“The referee raised my hand. I won tonight. I don’t care what anybody says, yo. I won tonight. At the end of the day I’ve been here, I’ve done that. I want to thank God. I want to thank everybody that came out tonight. Look. I ain’t no sore loser. I take my wins, I can take my losses. I’m a true champion. I came out here. I did what I had to do, and I went out there and I did my best. I don’t care what anybody says man. I am as real as they come. This is ‘the takeover’ man. We don’t stop. We keep coming. Yo. I love you all. I won this fight.

“You know what man? I know what it is. I know how these people work. The referee knew I won tonight. Everybody knew I won tonight and I’m just thankful…I don’t believe it was a close fight at all. At the end, I scored it 10-2!”