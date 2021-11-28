“Helluva fighter, but I won tonight man. Everybody knows that,” stated former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after being dethroned by George Kambosos Saturday night.
“The referee raised my hand. I won tonight. I don’t care what anybody says, yo. I won tonight. At the end of the day I’ve been here, I’ve done that. I want to thank God. I want to thank everybody that came out tonight. Look. I ain’t no sore loser. I take my wins, I can take my losses. I’m a true champion. I came out here. I did what I had to do, and I went out there and I did my best. I don’t care what anybody says man. I am as real as they come. This is ‘the takeover’ man. We don’t stop. We keep coming. Yo. I love you all. I won this fight.
“You know what man? I know what it is. I know how these people work. The referee knew I won tonight. Everybody knew I won tonight and I’m just thankful…I don’t believe it was a close fight at all. At the end, I scored it 10-2!”
As George said, ‘delusional’. Absolute terrible display of sportsmanship or lack thereof by Lopez. First thing he needs to do is to fire his Dad as his trainer. Really ordinary advice given to him by his Dad.
There’s some serious denial here because he just doesn’t believe what happened to him. I’m just glad the official scoring was in line with what transpired in the fight and not how Teo scored it.
Agree with you 100%, Delboy. If Teo is to really look at the fight and is honest with himself he’ll see he just got beat by the more determined fighter with a way better gameplan. He needs to ditch his father and bring on board a real trainer who can offer more than just “beat the m-therf-cker” and the like.
Kambosos is a amazing fighter job well done, this guy has a future of being the best pound for pound
Wow.100% sore loser. Talking shit all fight build up about how he will destroy George, George was all business the entire time, went in there and bashed him. Job done. #ANDTHENEW
I’m pretty sure if George had KOd Lopez tonight, Lopez would have declared “what? I won this fight by a split decision.”