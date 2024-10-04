Unified WBO/IBF middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) retained his world titles with a ninth round TKO over Andrei Mikhailovich (21-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Star in Sydney, Australia. Alimkhanuly dropped Mikhailovich hard in round two and Mikhailovich looked done but Alimkhanuly let him off the hook. After that, Mikhailovich gamely pressured Alimkhanuly and made the champion work hard, but it was Alimkhanuly who landed the harder shots. Alimkhanuly rocked Mikhailovich again in round nine and the bout was waved off by the referee. Time was 2:45.

