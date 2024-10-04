Unified WBO/IBF middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) retained his world titles with a ninth round TKO over Andrei Mikhailovich (21-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Star in Sydney, Australia. Alimkhanuly dropped Mikhailovich hard in round two and Mikhailovich looked done but Alimkhanuly let him off the hook. After that, Mikhailovich gamely pressured Alimkhanuly and made the champion work hard, but it was Alimkhanuly who landed the harder shots. Alimkhanuly rocked Mikhailovich again in round nine and the bout was waved off by the referee. Time was 2:45.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Didn’t look like Janibek felt threatened in there at all. Could have gotten him out of there earlier than he did, but full credit to Mikhailovich he took some of those nasty uppercuts that guys usually don’t from Janibek.
Janibek could have ended this fight in the 2nd but he carried the guy for 9 just to get the ring work in. He needs better competition even if it means moving up to 168.
A really good fighter with a lot of talent but what’s with the lack of activity, 16 fights in 9 years, they should fight at least 3 times a year