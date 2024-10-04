IBF junior welterweight champion Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) on Saturday, December 7 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, live worldwide on DAZN. Paro returns to the island where he ripped the world title from hometown star Subriel Matias. Hitchins became the mandatory challenger by edging out Gustavo Lemos.

Liam Paro: “All the so-called big guys at 140lbs lost their tongues so I decided to bring on my mandatory defense early against Hitchins and clear the path for 2025. I can’t wait to fight and show again why I’m the top guy at 140! I’m coming to shine again in beautiful Puerto Rico!”

Richardson Hitchins: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that I’m the best 140 lbs fighter on the planet. On December 7, I finally get the chance to solidify that. Hats off to Liam Paro, he beat the so-called boogeyman of the division, but I ain’t Subriel Matias. He’s never been in with a fighter like me before. He didn’t want this fight, and it’s for good reason.”

“This is my division. I am the man at 140 and once I get this belt, I’m bringing it back to New York and everything runs through me. And the new!”

A stacked undercard in support of the World championship main event will feature the very best in Puerto Rican talent, led by a mouth-watering Super-Featherweight clash between Henry Lebron and Christopher Diaz.

Lebron (19-0 10 KOs) returns to his homeland for the first time in five years and does so in the biggest night of his career, as the #4 in the IBF looks to press his claims for World title action in 2025 with a big win over a domestic rival and pick up the vacant IBF Latino title in the process. Diaz (29-5 19 KOs) sits pretty at #7 in the WBA, has already tasted World title action and is hungry to do so again, and ‘Pitufo’ puts his WBA Continental Latin America title on the line in a pivotal clash for the immediate futures of both.

“I am very happy with this opportunity to fight again in Puerto Rico in front of my people,”: said Lebron. “This is going to be a great card. We are ready to give a great show. I am counting on all my Puerto Rican Fans!”

“As a proud Puerto Rican, fighting in front of my countrymen on December7 means everything to me,” said Diaz. “There’s no greater feeling than representing my people and putting on a show for them. I’m coming into this fight fully prepared, and I’m ready to leave it all in the ring against Henry Lebron. This is for Puerto Rico, and I won’t let them down.”

Puerto Rican Olympian star Yankiel Rivera returns to action as he makes it back to back fights in his homeland. Rivera (6-0 2 KOs) continued his impressive start to life in the paid ranks with victory over Victor Sandoval on the undercard of Paro’s win over Matias, a sixth success as a pro for ‘El Doctorcito’ and now the 27 year old will be looking to end 2024 with a bang and set up a big 2025, with World title ambitions at the forefront of his mind.

“Just over two years ago, I made my professional debut,” said Rivera, whose opponent will be announced soon. “It has been a tough road full of worthy opponents. I feel that my time has come. We are very close to that World title shot I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid. Last June, we packed Manatí. On December 7, we are packing the legendary Roberto Clemente.

“It will be a great honor for me to fight in the same venue where so many great ones have fought, including Trinidad and Gómez. We are going to be in top shape come fight date, and I am giving my people the show they deserve. I want all those great, loyal and knowledgeable Puerto Rican fans to be there for a great night of boxing. It will be a boxing night to remember. I see you there, Puerto Rico!”

There is so much exciting action in store on December 7, and Jalil Hackett will aim so show once again that he has no fear in the infancy of his career as he travels to Puerto Rico for a title defense. Hackett (9-0 7 KOs) was impressive in a big step up to win the WBA Continental Americas Welterweight title on his Matchroom debut against Peter Dobson in July, and ‘Major’ will defend that title in another real test against Puerto Rico’s former amateur standout Jose Roman (13-1 6 KOs) on December 7.

Marc Castro (13-0 8 KOs) is back in the ring after headlining the unique Riyadh Season fight week event at Santa Monica pier in July, and the Fresno talent will be matched over ten rounds at Lightweight as the amateur standout continues to make waves in the pro game.

Stephanie Pineiro (7-0 2 KOs) was impressive in Manati in June where she landed the WBA Continental America and WBO International Welterweight titles against Diana Castro, and the Puerto Rican will end 2024 over eight rounds against an opponent to be announced soon.

There is another fight where undefeated records are on the line as Puerto Rico’s Juan Zayas (10-0-1 8 KOs) takes on Dominican Marcelino Nieves (19-0 13 KOs) over eight rounds at Bantamweight and Matchroom’s Puerto Rican talent William Ortiz (6-0 4 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten Puerto Rican Lionell Colon (6-0 3 KOs) over eight rounds at Super-Lightweight.

“We are thrilled to be back in Puerto Rico with a brilliant main event and stacked undercard,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Liam was sensational when he ripped the strap from Subriel in June in a career-best performance against one of the most avoided fighters in the sport. Liam was happy to take on that challenge, and he’s happy to take on another difficult but very different challenge in Richardson. I’m fascinated to see how this fight plays out, and while it’s never easy to pit two of our fighters against each other, this is exactly what should be happening in the game – the best versus the best – and for both men it’s the chance to back up what they both say – that they are the man at 140lbs.

“The atmosphere in June in Manati was electric from the opening bell to the end, and we’ve got an undercard line-up that will have the fans on the edge of their seats like that once again. Lebron-Diaz will be a war, Yankiel is ready for a World title and he’ll show that in December, while Jalil has to be commended for taking on another challenge at such a young age.

“It’s action-packed from the opening bell to the last, and we can’t wait to close our 2024 in style in Puerto Rico.”

“It’s a great honor for me to have the opportunity to partner with Eddie Hearn and our friends at Matchroom to bring World championship boxing to Puerto Rico, where we’re combining the best boxing from Puerto Rico with the best boxing in the world,” said Javier Bustillo, Universal Promotions CEO. “I’m grateful with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company and the Municipality of San Juan, who did not hesitate to join us and support this event. It will be a great night of boxing from Puerto Rico to the whole world.”