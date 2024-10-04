WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KO) will next defend his title against mandatory challenger Ryan Rozicki (20-1, 19 KO). The fight was scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to Mikaelian’s injury. The fight was rescheduled for September 28, but due to health problems of legendary promoter Don King, the fight could not take place on that night. The WBC will now hold a purse bid for the rights to this important fight, on Friday, October 4 at noon in Mexico City.

