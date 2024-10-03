By Bob Caico
Mikiah Kreps 122.4 vs. Mayerlin Rivas TBD
(WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title)
Gerffred Ngayot 136.2 vs. Wilfredo Flores 135.6
Alexander Castellano 122.8 vs. Dominique Griffin. 121.4
Spencer Wilcox 140.4 vs. Da Shaun Johns 142.2
Michael Vega 141.6 vs. Chris Ortiz-Velez 142.6
Joseph Mesi 242.2 vs. Michael Shaw 221.4
Venue: Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY
Promoter. All Star Boxing
TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America)
Is there anyway in the world that a heavyweight fighting in Niagara Falls named Joseph Mesi NOT related to Joe Mesi???
There is a way. Haha. Distant relative