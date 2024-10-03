Weights from Niagara Falls By Bob Caico Mikiah Kreps 122.4 vs. Mayerlin Rivas TBD

(WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title) Gerffred Ngayot 136.2 vs. Wilfredo Flores 135.6

Alexander Castellano 122.8 vs. Dominique Griffin. 121.4

Spencer Wilcox 140.4 vs. Da Shaun Johns 142.2

Michael Vega 141.6 vs. Chris Ortiz-Velez 142.6

Joseph Mesi 242.2 vs. Michael Shaw 221.4 Venue: Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY

Promoter. All Star Boxing

TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America) Mikaelian-Rozicki Purse Bid Scheduled Tim Tszyu reunites with Kostya Tszyu Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

