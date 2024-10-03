Before Australian super welterweight Tim Tszyu arrived stateside in Las Vegas for training camp to prepare to take on unbeaten IBF world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, the former WBO 154-pound champion held his customary pre-camp in Thailand where he was joined for the first time in years by his father, International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu.

“It was a good bonding experience,” said Tim Tszyu. “Straight after my last fight I asked him to get some work in, and I didn’t think he’d actually say yes, but he did. We reconnected and it was a good experience that was years in the making. It was good to connect as father and son, and as a fighter.”

The 29-year-old Tszyu has carved out his own lane separate from his 55-year-old father’s by displaying an all-action style and taking on the toughest competition again and again as he nears an opportunity to become a two-time world champion against Murtazaliev on Saturday, October 19 in the main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

On fight night, Kostya will be ringside in Orlando to watch his son compete in-person for the first time since Tim’s pro debut, taking on the spectator role, with Tim’s uncle and career-long coach Igor Golubev leading the corner. When describing the recent training with his father, Tim explained what his father learned about his son from those sessions.

“I’m unbreakable and I’m hungry,” said Tim Tszyu. “He was trying to break me. I was like, ‘alright, if you want to go down that path, let’s do it.’ It was good fun. He told me stories of what he used to do in his training and I wanted to try my best as well.”

The main event bout headlines a three-fight card beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries.