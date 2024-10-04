October 4, 2024
Boxing News

Anthony Yarde returns Oct 19

WBO #1 ranked Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde returns to the ring as part of BOXXER’s fight night on Saturday, October 19th at the Copper Box Arena in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and on Peacock in the USA.

The former two-time world title challenger will provide chief support for the explosive super lightweight contest between fast-rising star Adam Azim and Ohara Davies. Opponent is TBA.

Alimkhanuly still IBF/WBO champion

Top Boxing News

    • Yes he should have! Yarde – Buatsi on the undercard of AJ – Dubuois would have been awesome; but instead he’s fighting a TBA on the undercard of an O’hara Davies fight two weeks later.

