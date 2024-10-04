WBO #1 ranked Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde returns to the ring as part of BOXXER’s fight night on Saturday, October 19th at the Copper Box Arena in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and on Peacock in the USA.

The former two-time world title challenger will provide chief support for the explosive super lightweight contest between fast-rising star Adam Azim and Ohara Davies. Opponent is TBA.