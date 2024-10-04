On Wednesday, October 2, a video went viral of Terence Crawford stating, “if Fundora’s licking his chops over my performance vs Israil Madrimov, then I should be licking my chops because Madrimov knocked Fundora out in sparring.”

Since then, the Fundora team have been receiving notifications of Crawford’s accusations. Hence, on Thursday, October 3, Coach Fundora spoke to Madrimov’s trainer, Joel Diaz, regarding the viral statement made by Terrance Crawford. During the conversation between Coach Diaz and Coach Fundora, Diaz mentioned that Madrimov’s Manager, Vadim Kornilov, was very perturbed at the statements made by Crawford on a sparring session that happened over five years ago in which neither of them ever touched the canvas.

Per Madrimov and his whole team, they stated they have nothing but respect for Sebastian Fundora, and his whole team, and don’t take lies and disrespect lightly. Coach Fundora responded that “Team Diaz,” Madrimov’s coaching team, is family to him. They have all known each other from the Coachella Valley since they were kids.

“The Boxing Community in the Coachella Valley is extremely tight knit. We all respect each other for the work we put into our boxers, and Coaches’ Etiquette is an unbroken rule that we all abide by. There are plenty of ways of making fights professionally, without fabrication out of frustration. To reiterate Madrimov and his team are God fearing men, and it is very unlikely that they would ever speak ill of Sebastian Fundora, his sparring sessions and his team. No amount of facts or truth will convince a simpleton that they are wrong.”

“Terence Crawford should apologize for being so naive,” added Fundora’s promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz. “A great champion like him should be above this kind of childishness.”

Referencing the fact that the WBO have ordered Fundora and Crawford’s representatives to reach an agreement to fight by 4 pm on October 10, or the committee will order purse bids, Lewkowicz says there’s no need for a champion like Crawford to be engaging in schoolyard gossip.

“The fight is already going to happen. It’s bad business for Crawford to be trying to make a unified world champion look bad by spreading stupid rumors. You’re 37 years old. Spend your time training instead. You’re going to need it.”