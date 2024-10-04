On October 3, the WBO World Championship Committee issued a ruling granting sanction approval of the WBO/IBF unified middleweight championship contest between Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Milkhailovich scheduled for October 4 in Australia. The Alimkhanuly/Milkhailovich was conducted, but only the IBF middleweight championship was at stake.

According to WBO rules, any champion who conducts a contest in the champion’s weight division which is not a defense of the title can result in that title being vacated.

Team Alimkhanuly has now been ordered to “SHOW CAUSE” within the next 5 days as to why the WBO should not declare their middleweight championship “vacant” due to failure to comply with terms and conditions

established in the “resolution” dated October 3.