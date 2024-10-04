Ball, Rios make weight WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs) and challenger Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs) both made weight for Saturday’s world championship fight at the M&S Bank Arena in Ball’s hometown of Liverpool, England. Ball weighed 125.1 lbs., while Rios scaled in at 125.6 lbs. Ball-Rios will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. with fights starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. WBO orders Alimkhanuly to "show cause" Like this: Like Loading...

