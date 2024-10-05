Promoter Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) was in Mexico City Friday to meet with WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán for the purse bid between WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) promoted by Don King and mandatory challenger Ryan Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) promoted by Otter. The two sides were able to reach an agreement and the bout will now take place December 7 at the Centre 200 in Sydney Nova Scotia, Canada hometown of Rozicki.

“We were able to make a deal with Don King minutes before the deadline and we are overly excited to bring this world title to Canada. Ryan is ready to become world champion and eager to get in the ring,” said Otter.