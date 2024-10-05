Unbeaten WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) stopped challenger Ronny Rios (34-5, 17 KOs) in the tenth round on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Ball’s hometown of Liverpool, England. The aggressive Ball came out throwing hard. He dropped Rios in round three, then battered Rios for the rest of the round. Rios was game and he bloodied Ball’s nose, but Ball’s brutal attack continued. Ball floored Rios again in round ten to end it. Time was 2:06.
Great performance from Ball who broke down a stubborn Rios who was very brave. Excellent atmosphere here tonight and hometown crowd gave NB a great reception. Hopefully he can get a rematch with Rey Vargas and erase the draw from their first fight which he won IMO. A fight with Rafael Espinoza will be great as well. Ball who is 5ft 2 and Espinoza is 6ft 1 I think. Proper David and Goliath fight.
Ball is tough and exciting to watch, but his style won’t age well. Don’t see him staying undefeated too long, but makes for great TV. Would love to see him in there with any of the top 126ers. Him and Inoue would be interesting. Ball is way too early to hit, and isn’t a huge puncher. Might give Inoue fits for as long as it lasts. Thought he lost to Ford….but good gritty performance today. Rios needs to call it a day
Yes, Rios needs to retired . He has now been knocked out or stopped 4 times. He has taken some bad beating, I don’t know how in the world he got a title opportunity.