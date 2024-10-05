Unbeaten WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) stopped challenger Ronny Rios (34-5, 17 KOs) in the tenth round on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Ball’s hometown of Liverpool, England. The aggressive Ball came out throwing hard. He dropped Rios in round three, then battered Rios for the rest of the round. Rios was game and he bloodied Ball’s nose, but Ball’s brutal attack continued. Ball floored Rios again in round ten to end it. Time was 2:06.

