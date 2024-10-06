By Joe Koizumi

Photos by The Won Promotions

Hard-punching southpaw Thailander Phongthep Homjui (15-1-2, 8 KOs), 139, acquired the vacant WBA Asia super lightweight belt when he edged previously unbeaten Korean KO artist Yoon Tak (7-1, 7 KOs), 139.5, by a hairline split decision (95-94, 96-94, 94-95) over ten hard-fought rounds in on Thursday in Seoul, Korea. It was such a give-and-take affair that it might be called Korea’s Fight of the Year. Phongthep scored an eye-catching knockdown with a southpaw left hook in the end of the opening session. The Thailander was in command in the first three rounds, but the taller Korean took back the initiative from the fourth on with solid combinations upstairs and downstairs. The fading Thailander, however, showed his last surge down the stretch, eking out a very close verdict. The Korean judges might be influenced by Phongthep’s opening attack, though this reporter saw it 95-94 for Yoon Tak, a game hard-hitting prospect. The Korean 140-pounder may deserve a rematch.

Promoter: Hong-Kyun Shin’s The Won Promotions.

WBA Asia supervisor: Won Kim.

