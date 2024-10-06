October 6, 2024
Boxing Results

Unbeaten Murata demolishes Yamasaki

Murata Yamasaki019

Wins vacant WBO AP 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Japanese KO artist Subaru Murata (8-0, 8 KOs; amateur 68-12, 15 stoppages), 121.75, impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific junior feather belt when he put on a give-and-take performance and finally decked also unbeaten Kaito Yamasaki (9-1, 5 KOs; amateur 24-15, 5 stoppages), 121.75, for the count at 2:46 of the ninth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The fast-moving southpaw took the initiative and floored the game compatriot with a southpaw right hook that had Yamasaki hit the canvas with the glove. But it was Yamasaki that connected with a countering right, badly dropping the aggressor midway in round seven. Busily moving to-and-fro, Murata (no relation to ex-Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata) had the upper hand again and finally battered him down for the full count.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.
BoxRec: Subaru Murata

_

Ex-IBF champ Ogawa returns, finishes Alberca
Homjui edges Tak, wins vacant WBA Asia 140lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>