Wins vacant WBO AP 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Japanese KO artist Subaru Murata (8-0, 8 KOs; amateur 68-12, 15 stoppages), 121.75, impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific junior feather belt when he put on a give-and-take performance and finally decked also unbeaten Kaito Yamasaki (9-1, 5 KOs; amateur 24-15, 5 stoppages), 121.75, for the count at 2:46 of the ninth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The fast-moving southpaw took the initiative and floored the game compatriot with a southpaw right hook that had Yamasaki hit the canvas with the glove. But it was Yamasaki that connected with a countering right, badly dropping the aggressor midway in round seven. Busily moving to-and-fro, Murata (no relation to ex-Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata) had the upper hand again and finally battered him down for the full count.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

BoxRec: Subaru Murata

_

