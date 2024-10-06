By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former IBF junior light champ Kenichi Ogawa (29-2-1-1NC, 20 KOs), 131.75, returned to the ring warfare and scored a lopsided knockout of Filipino Alan Alberca (13-9, 8 KOs), 127, after three knockdowns at 1:04 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The veteran Ogawa, 36, forfeited his IBF belt to Joe Cordina via one-punch second-round demolition in Cardiff, Wales in 2022. Having registered three victories since, Ogawa, a muscular hard-puncher, had a thirteen-month hiatus, but displayed a spectacular finish to impress the audience. His very first left-right shot in the first session badly dropped Alberca flat, but the Filipino barely resumed fighting gamely only to sink with a couple of visits to the deck with vicious body shots in the fatal third. Ogawa is expected to get another title shot to win back the world belt.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

