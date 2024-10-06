Saturday night’s super middleweight fight between Omar Chávez and Misael Rodríguez was cancelled at the last minute at the Vicente Segura Bullring in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico. Both fighters made weight on Friday and were on hand for the bout, however the Rodriguez camp chose not to fight when Chavez rehydrated some ten pounds over an agreed rehydration weight. Omar Chávez is the son of ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez.
Weigh in and fight should be done same day.
– Agree w/same day weigh-ins.