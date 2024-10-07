WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol during today’s Media Day ahead of Saturday night’s show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev was also on hand a little later.
Beterbiev and Bivol look to crown the first undisputed light heavyweight world champion this century. That bout will stream on ESPN+.
The undercard can be seen on DAZN (no PPV in the US). Fights include:
- IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will defend his title against British fighter Jack Massey.
- Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. competes for the first time since September 2023 when he fights Kamil Szeremeta.
- British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will rematch after the two men did battle back in March.
- Also, unbeaten 2020 Olympian Ben Whittaker meets Liam Cameron, WBC female featherweight champion Skye Nicolson collides with Raven Chapman, and Mohammed Alakel faces Jesus Gonzalez.
Just about the best matchup in boxing is happening this week. It is going to be a tremendous fight. Cannot wait for Saturday.
You nailed it my friend. It’s gonna be good.
Bivol will look good early with his movement and boxing skills.
But if Beterbiev has anything left in those 40+ yr old legs he should be able to wear Bivol down and stop him.
I’m calling 12th rd tko for Beterbiev.
This fight reminds me of Duran v Leonard I.
Artur very strong can end the fight with a punch.
Bivol superb ring and boring IQ
Off topic. I’m hoping this Crawford-Teofimo beef on
social media turns into something real. Don’t really
care who wins. Just want to see it. In 2025 we have
to demand some super fights. How about Tank vs
Loma/Rayo/Shakur/William Zepeda. I’d like to see
a rescheduled Catterall vs Prograis. Dubois vs Fury.
Benevidez vs Morrell. Just to name a few.
Crawford is too big for Ryan and Teófimo
And too small for canelo
Tell Crawford to Vergil Ortiz
Benevidez turned down the Morrel fight. He is no longer the monster.
I’m swaying towards Bivol on this one by close, hard fought decision! Ben Whitaker on the undercard. He’s great for the sport, great showman and entertainer and has one of the best qualities a guy could have in the sport: You want to see him get his ass KO’d!
– Thank you, Boxing gods.
– Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick……….
Stealing the broadcast is a fine way to say Thank you for a good fight card isnt it?
Winner is PPP king. Both guys put the work in and fight the best. Neither had the luxury to cherry pick.
Beterbiev will win by TKO8. Only super old age will defeat Beterbiev because he appears to have great habits in/outside the ring. Beterbiev is also mentally tough (always hunting). Look for Beterbiev to use heavy jabs to close the distance and throw heavy-heavy body shots.
Beterbiev may also show defensive head movements to apply maximum inside pressure and to get in range. Beterbiev will display a destructive roar of jungle cat hunger, quickness, reflexes and power.
Beterbiev will stop boxing ONLY when he is tired of beating up opponents and ONLY when is ready to stroll into the HOF club, as one of the greatest LHs.
A superb boxer will beat a puncher almost every single time. I do not see bivol going toe to toe with beterbiev. Unanimous decision bivol. I think if beterbiev can maximize those moments where he can get off will be his only hope to ko bivol. I don’t think bivol will give him those opportunities though.