WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol during today’s Media Day ahead of Saturday night’s show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev was also on hand a little later.

Beterbiev and Bivol look to crown the first undisputed light heavyweight world champion this century. That bout will stream on ESPN+.

The undercard can be seen on DAZN (no PPV in the US). Fights include:

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will defend his title against British fighter Jack Massey.

Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. competes for the first time since September 2023 when he fights Kamil Szeremeta.

British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will rematch after the two men did battle back in March.

Also, unbeaten 2020 Olympian Ben Whittaker meets Liam Cameron, WBC female featherweight champion Skye Nicolson collides with Raven Chapman, and Mohammed Alakel faces Jesus Gonzalez.