Former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu held a Las Vegas media workout on Monday ahead of his showdown against unbeaten IBF super welterweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev

on Prime Video Saturday, October 19 live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Tim Tszyu: “I bring the heat every time I get in the ring. I’m coming in with aggression on October 19 and I’m leaving with that IBF belt.

“Murtazaliev is a dog. That always presents a tremendous task. He’s strong and he’s got a competitive edge. I’m looking forward to fighting someone like that…I was on the same card as Murtazaliev once and I do remember thinking that he’s a tall guy, but most of my opponents are taller than me. We gave each other a little eye-to-eye, like we knew we’d see each other down the road.

“I just love the fight game. I enjoy the thrill of it and I enjoy the progression. I want to get better. I’m never satisfied. I always want to move on and go after the next target. That keeps me motivated.

“I love it here in Las Vegas. Boxing is so big here. I went to the Canelo fight and saw the love and passion. That’s what boxing is all about.

“My cut from my last fight feels good now. It’s in the shape of a v so I’m saying it’s ‘V for vengeance.’

“Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve, my last fight is all in the past. I just have to move on and look for answers another way. The biggest lesson I learned from the Fundora fight was to focus on the present.”