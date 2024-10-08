The WBO has ordered middleweight world champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and mandatory challenger Hamzah Sheeraz to commence negotiations and have 15 days to reach an agreement. Failure to reach an agreement within the time provided herein will result in this Committee ordering purse bid proceedings. The minimum acceptable bid is $200,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid ceremony at any time during the negotiation process.

