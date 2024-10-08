Former junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-2, 20 KOs), from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, returns to the ring on November 9 at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico in a 10 round bout in the junior welterweight division against world contender Roberto Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs), of México.

The anticipated return of Matías headlines a a event presented by Fresh Productions, where all undercard fighters will face top Mexican contenders. Taínos vs. Aztecas will be distributed live on a $39.95 pay per view.

The co-main event will be a world title final eliminator for the number one ranking position of the IBF at bantamweight division (118 pounds), when two-time world champion Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodríguez (22-3, 13 KOs), from Vega Baja and ranked number three by the organization, faces Mexican ranked number five José Salas (15-0, 10 KOs), from Tijuana in a 12-round fight.

Newly crowned World Boxing Organization NABO junior welterweight champion Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) of Fajardo, will defend his title against Mexican Pedro ‘La Roca’ Campa (36-3-1, 24 KOs), from Sonora, in a 10-round fight.

Telemundo’s ‘Exatlón USA #5’ Champion and the only Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympics, Jeyvier Cintrón (12-1, 6 KOs), from Bayamón, will seek to qualify among the best 15 fighters in bantamweight division, when he faces Rashib Martínez (23-3-1, 11 Kos), from Monterrey, Mexico, for the vacant WBO International title in a 10-round fight.

Opening the card is an exciting and promising fight between Abimael ‘Manos de Piedra’ Ortiz (10-1, 5 KOs) from Cidra, against Mexican and world contender Kevin ‘El Chacal’ Gonzalez (27-1-1, 14 KOs), from Sinaloa, Mexico, in a 10 rounds junior featherweight bout.