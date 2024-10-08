Former junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-2, 20 KOs), from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, returns to the ring on November 9 at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico in a 10 round bout in the junior welterweight division against world contender Roberto Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs), of México.
The anticipated return of Matías headlines a a event presented by Fresh Productions, where all undercard fighters will face top Mexican contenders. Taínos vs. Aztecas will be distributed live on a $39.95 pay per view.
The co-main event will be a world title final eliminator for the number one ranking position of the IBF at bantamweight division (118 pounds), when two-time world champion Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodríguez (22-3, 13 KOs), from Vega Baja and ranked number three by the organization, faces Mexican ranked number five José Salas (15-0, 10 KOs), from Tijuana in a 12-round fight.
Newly crowned World Boxing Organization NABO junior welterweight champion Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) of Fajardo, will defend his title against Mexican Pedro ‘La Roca’ Campa (36-3-1, 24 KOs), from Sonora, in a 10-round fight.
Telemundo’s ‘Exatlón USA #5’ Champion and the only Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympics, Jeyvier Cintrón (12-1, 6 KOs), from Bayamón, will seek to qualify among the best 15 fighters in bantamweight division, when he faces Rashib Martínez (23-3-1, 11 Kos), from Monterrey, Mexico, for the vacant WBO International title in a 10-round fight.
Opening the card is an exciting and promising fight between Abimael ‘Manos de Piedra’ Ortiz (10-1, 5 KOs) from Cidra, against Mexican and world contender Kevin ‘El Chacal’ Gonzalez (27-1-1, 14 KOs), from Sinaloa, Mexico, in a 10 rounds junior featherweight bout.
Come on Matias, I know you can do better.
Sorry… I can’t see very many people paying for THIS card !
– More Pay-Per-Screw (PPS)?
– When is it ever going to end???????
They should stream this on YouTube. Matias & Rodriguez on the same card is good stuff. Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone is going to pay to see it.
Abel Ramos and Camaron Zepeda flattened Ramirez, and no doubt Subriel will do the same. What about Oscar Duarte after this fight?