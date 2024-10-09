The WBC has received official confirmation from bridgerwieght champion Lawrence Okolie that he has decided to relinquish his world title in order to pursue his dream of becoming heavyweight champion. Consequently interim champion Kevin Lerena is hereby confirmed as WBC world bridgerwieght champion.
