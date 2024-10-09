Okolie vacates, Larena named WBC bridger champ The WBC has received official confirmation from bridgerwieght champion Lawrence Okolie that he has decided to relinquish his world title in order to pursue his dream of becoming heavyweight champion. Consequently interim champion Kevin Lerena is hereby confirmed as WBC world bridgerwieght champion. KO to Cancer card in Panama Oct 19 Subriel Matías returns Nov 9 on PPV Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

