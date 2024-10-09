The Best Panamanian prospects support Nuñez-Corrales

By Héctor Villarreal

For its most important card of the season, Laguna Premium Boxing reunites most of the Panamanian talented fighters to face opponents of their same level to support the Pink-blue Ribbon, cancer awareness campaign.

In a long awaited clash, world-ranked lightweight, Ricardo “The Scientist” Núñez (24-6, 22 KOs) faces former WBA super featherweight titlist Jezreel “Invisible” Corrales (26-7, 10 KOs) to head the KO to Cancer card scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at the Arena Roberto Durán.

On Tuesday, October 8, female promoter Rousse Laguna de Moreno, supervised the training and sparring sessions at the Pedro “Rockero” Alcazar gym and checked out the weight of every fighter for the 12-bout card matched by her husband, former super world champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno.

The undercard of most valuable prospects includes Hibrahim Valdespino vs Daniel Lezcano, on featherweigh, unbeaten Jonathan Miniel against Fernando Martínez, on lightweight and Samir Cuentas faces Jonathan Torres, on superlight.

