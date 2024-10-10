WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is a narrow -140 favorite to defeat WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (+120) in their clash on Saturday for the undisputed world championship. Bivol-Beterbiev headlines a big card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Two factors make Bivol the favorite in this fight, I believe. Beterbiev’s age and his constant health problems; also, we can include that Bivol is the better and fresher boxer, but we never know for certain if that is enough to defeat such a destructive fighter as Beterbiev is. Let’s wait to find out.
Bivol being a favorite seems to imply Beterbiev is an aged fighter. Not buying it. There’s no doubt Bivol is very good, but Beterbiev is a destroyer.
Beterbiev by 10.
Definitely matchup of the year! I can see either Bivol by decision, or Beterbiev by late TKO. However, if I had to choose one, I’m taking Beterbiev because of his raw power.