Bivol a -140 favorite against Beterbiev WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is a narrow -140 favorite to defeat WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (+120) in their clash on Saturday for the undisputed world championship. Bivol-Beterbiev headlines a big card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. KO to Cancer card in Panama Oct 19

