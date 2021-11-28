November 27, 2021
Boxing News

MMA legend Vitor Belfort Exclusive – TRIAD COMBAT

By Jeff Zimmerman

MMA legend Vitor Belfort talks about the new TRIAD COMBAT format tonight as part of Triller Fight Club, the fallout of the Oscar De La Hoya fight due to Covid, evening the playing field between boxing and MMA, and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

_

Zhang returns with win
Ndulani retains IBO belt with disputed decision

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • The world knows Oscar backed out of his fight with Belfort because he saw Belfort training hard. That’s why Oscar never mentioned Belfort’s name again.

    Reply
    • >