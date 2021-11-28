By Jeff Zimmerman
MMA legend Vitor Belfort talks about the new TRIAD COMBAT format tonight as part of Triller Fight Club, the fallout of the Oscar De La Hoya fight due to Covid, evening the playing field between boxing and MMA, and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
_
Didn’t ask him why he was so excited about battering a near 60 year old guy.
The world knows Oscar backed out of his fight with Belfort because he saw Belfort training hard. That’s why Oscar never mentioned Belfort’s name again.