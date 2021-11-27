By Ron Jackson

In one of the poorest decisions in the South African ring in recent years Ayanda Ndulani retained the IBO minimumweight belt on a split decision over Siphamandla Baleni at the International Convention Centre in East London on Saturday night. Judges Tony Nyangiwe and Simphiwe Mbini scored it 117-111 and 116-112 for Nduleni and judge Lulama Mtya handed in a card of 118-114 in favor of Baleni.

In a poor fight with holding and pushing and numerous warnings from the referee Alan Matekane, Baleni crowded the champion who was unable to keep the shorter and busier challenger on the outside throughout the fight. After very little action in the first round with the champion possibly shading it, the fight developed into a mauling affair with the better scoring punches coming from the challenger.

Ndulani (47.50kg) improved his record to 12-2-1, 4 KOs, and Baleni’s record dropped to 18-4-2, 6 KOs.

GIDEON BUTHELEZI WINS ON A SPLIT DECISION IN A NON-TITLE FIGHT

Fighting at bantamweight in a battle of southpaws IBO junior bantamweight champion Gideon Buthelezi (52.95gg) won on a ten round split decision over Namibian Jonas Mathaus (52.85kg). The scores were 96-94 twice for Buthelezi and 96-94 for Mathaus.

In a fast-paced all-action fight Buthelezi (23-3, 5 KOs)cpossibly shaded the opening round but Mathaus came back well from rounds two to five, with the courageous Buthelezi fighting back from rounds six to nine. However, Mathaus (11-3-1, 2 KOs) finished strongly against the tiring Buthelezi in round ten and battered him against the ropes, as Buthelezi managed to hang on to the final bell.

UNDERCARD

On the undercard former South African lightweight champion Aphiwe Mboyiya was in outstanding form when he stopped Bongani Mbiko in the fourth round. The time was 1 minute 10 seconds.

Bantamweight: Siphenathi Nobanda W pts 6 Nasphi Mdlangazi; Junior middleweight: Athenkosi Plaatjies W tko 3 Odwa Gaxa; Junior bantamweight Landile Ngxeke W pts 6 Bongani Nocele.

The tournament was presented by the Xaba Boxing Academy.