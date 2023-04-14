April 14, 2023
Boxing News

Zhang outweighs Joyce by 22 pounds

Joe Joyce 256 vs. Zhilei Zhang 278
(WBO interim heavyweight title)

Venue: Copper Box Arena, London
Promoter: Queensberry Promotions
TV: ESPN+

Collazo returns April 19

      • I think this will be great while it lasts. Zhang punches hard and if I were him I would go to the body. We know Joyce has a granite jaw so maybe see how he takes it downstairs. Still Joyce maybe slow but I do not believe Zhang is the guy who can take advantage of that. Big dudes…hope they have a strong referee!

