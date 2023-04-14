Joe Joyce 256 vs. Zhilei Zhang 278
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Venue: Copper Box Arena, London
Promoter: Queensberry Promotions
TV: ESPN+
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
He will still be slow …Less weight,means less Jaw and less Punch…!
As slow as Joyce is, this will be target practice. Weigh does make a difference.
I think this will be great while it lasts. Zhang punches hard and if I were him I would go to the body. We know Joyce has a granite jaw so maybe see how he takes it downstairs. Still Joyce maybe slow but I do not believe Zhang is the guy who can take advantage of that. Big dudes…hope they have a strong referee!