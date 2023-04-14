Undefeated super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) clashes with Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) June 24 on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Edgar Berlanga: “I’m excited to be back in my hometown and to perform at the mecca of boxing once again. I want this night to be a historic for my fans and for all the people of Puerto Rico and to witness greatness. I feel like I’m reborn again in the sport signing with Matchroom and getting back to where it all started with my old coach Marc Farrait. I promise it’ll be something big on June 24.”
Jason Quigley: “On June 24, I step into the ring at Madison Square Garden with the confidence that only comes from years of hard work and experience. I’m ready to give it my all. The bright lights, the roar of the crowd, there’s no better stage to showcase my skills. I’ve been here before, I’ve fought at the highest levels, and nothing will faze me. My spirit and my intuition will guide me, and I know by putting on my best performance I will come out on top.”
Super lightweight Reshat Mati and heavyweight Adam Kownacki return to action on the undercard. Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) faces Wesley Ferrer (17-1-1, 8 KOs) and Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) meets Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs).
Quigley not a bad fighter designed to make Berlanga look good if he’s not the vastly overrated puncher many believe him to be. This should be a descent gauge for Berlanga and his people. Should be interesting. Definitely wouldn’t pick against Quigley pulling off the upset.
Berlanga left Top Rank because he said they were holding him back and he wanted to fight better guys and his first Matchroom fight is against Jason Quigley (and he originally wanted Spike O’Sullivan. You could do worse than Quigley, sure, but I was expecting a bit more. In his next fight, I’m expecting M’billi, Bazinyan, Bek – that level of guy.
From that list I would say he should pick Bek. I do not know much about Bazinyan. M’billi I have not seen fight but I think he will upset the Berlanga apple cart. If he can handle Gongora I think he handles Berlanga! Berlanga has not stopped anyone passed the 1st round and struggled in his last 3 fights. He has the looks, the following, and an exciting storyline start. I think Hearn is trying to get him to Canelo before the truth comes out! I would prefer he fight Munguia then Canelo. If Hearn had Munguia I think it would happen.
Edgar is getting KTFO. I can promise you that. He will get KTFO by Jason Quigley. I have seen Jason fight. He is going to destroy Edgar. After the bite, Jason now has the right to fk this kid up. Go Jason Go. Knock this punk out.
Reshat Mati is a very good talent capable of hanging with the top 4 lightweights (Shakur, Tank, Ryan Garcia, and Haney). He should win this fight easily.
Adam Kownacki is such a joke, he might lose this fight too.