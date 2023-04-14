Undefeated super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) clashes with Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) June 24 on DAZN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Edgar Berlanga: “I’m excited to be back in my hometown and to perform at the mecca of boxing once again. I want this night to be a historic for my fans and for all the people of Puerto Rico and to witness greatness. I feel like I’m reborn again in the sport signing with Matchroom and getting back to where it all started with my old coach Marc Farrait. I promise it’ll be something big on June 24.”

Jason Quigley: “On June 24, I step into the ring at Madison Square Garden with the confidence that only comes from years of hard work and experience. I’m ready to give it my all. The bright lights, the roar of the crowd, there’s no better stage to showcase my skills. I’ve been here before, I’ve fought at the highest levels, and nothing will faze me. My spirit and my intuition will guide me, and I know by putting on my best performance I will come out on top.”

Super lightweight Reshat Mati and heavyweight Adam Kownacki return to action on the undercard. Mati (13-0, 7 KOs) faces Wesley Ferrer (17-1-1, 8 KOs) and Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) meets Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs).